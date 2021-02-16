Search and rescue teams recover body of overdue fisherman

The 53-year-old fisherman who went missing yesterday evening has been found.

The search for the man had gone into the early hours of this morning with an incident post that maintained presence throughout the night.

Shortly after the Guam Fire Department resumed their search early this morning, joined by Guam Police Department's Special Operations Division, they located the body of the man. The victim was found submerged in approximately 15-20 feet of water inside the Pago Bay area, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.