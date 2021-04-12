The search for 71-year-old Fernando Canlas, a Yigo resident with early onset dementia, continued on its fourth day on Sunday.

By nightfall on Sunday, the search, which involved volunteers from the Guam National Guard and personnel from the Guam Police Department, was still ongoing.

There have been no new leads, but Canlas' daughter Analyn Canlas Gagarin, said the family remains hopeful that her father will be found safe.

She said her father was a farmer so she hopes his resourcefulness will kick in and he will find a way to find food and water. The elderly man was last seen in a wooded area in Yigo.

The Guam Fire Department remains involved and is conducting roadway searches, stated acting GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

The Guam Police Department has assumed command of the search efforts, stated GFD. GFD took the lead in the early stages of the search.

Volunteers and other searchers have scoured jungle and residential areas for Canlas.

There has been no update from GPD as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, the command post was moved to the area across from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo after reports that Canlas may have been seen at the site earlier that morning, according to Chargualaf.

Canlas was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday after he left his family's home in Yigo behind Pay-Less Supermarket.