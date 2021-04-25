The search for 55-year-old Kenneth Bigbee will continue today.

He was last seen by his family on Friday. Rescue teams were searching in the Tanguisson Beach area, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD acting spokesperson.

Chargualaf said it's not clear where exactly he went but he is known to dive the reef at Tanguisson and may have gone alone. There's no description or information on what he was last seen wearing.

GFD units were requested at 9:10 a.m. Units arrived at 9:33 a.m.

“The information we received is that he normally frequents this place and does reef dives,” said GFD Battalion Chief Dean Aguon, who was at the site Saturday morning.

GFD, Guam Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam rescue units, and HSC-25 helicopters were searching for Bigbee at Tanguisson Beach and nearby waters going down towards Tumon Bay.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Chargualaf confirmed that the search had ended for the day but would resume at first light today.

It was GPD that received a report of a missing person and is the lead agency in the search and rescue effort, Chargualaf said.