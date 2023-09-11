Jason Keith Manibusan appeared Saturday in the Superior Court of Guam facing two criminal felony charges — aggravated murder and guilt by complicity — as the fourth suspect in the slaying of retired military veteran Jason Susuico, but his arrest may not be the last.

“Multiple sources of information ('SOls') stated that Jason Keith Manibusan ('Defendant'), along with Defendant 2, Defendant 3, and other individuals had beaten the Victim to death,” said the magistrate complaint filed against Manibusan.

Susuico’s body was found decomposing in the jungle on Jan. 24. Authorities noted that based on the status of the body, it was determined that he had been deceased for about two weeks.

Susuico died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a report by the chief medical examiner.

The investigation has resulted in the arrests of Cynthia Rose Quinata, Jordan Michael Babauta and Brandon Rufus Chandler. Manibusan is the fourth person to be tied to the case, which allegedly stems from a drug deal.

According to the complaint, Quinata lured Susuico to her home in Pagat, Mangilao, under the guise that they would smoke methamphetamine, “but in reality it was because the Victim had 'burned' someone in a drug deal and that person was going to 'beat down' the Victim in retaliation.”

A source of information led police to arrest Chandler and Babauta. The SOI reported hearing a conversation between the two where they allegedly spoke of their involvement.

“According to the report, Defendant 2 and Defendant 3 were talking about how they, and another Suspect (Suspect) had beaten the Victim to death and then used the Victim's vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo,” the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, there may be additional arrests pending as “police have identified other suspects in the homicide and are still actively looking for them.”