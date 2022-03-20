The search for two fishermen continues today in southern Guam.

The two men, ages 24 and 28, were swept off the reef at Ulomnia Beach in Inarajan at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, according to the Guam Fire Department.

Units from GFD, U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor, and the Navy's HSC-25 helicopter crew launched the search Saturday.

Rescue Boats from GFD and the Coast Guard as well as a Navy HSC-25 helicopter conducted searches outside the reefline and will continue as conditions permit.

Personnel from the Talofofo and Inarajan Fire stations performed shoreline searches throughout Saturday night.

Search-and-rescue units from GFD and a Lakota helicopter from the Guam National Guard's 1-224th Aviation Regiment resumed the search in Ulomnia, Inarajan, for the two missing fishermen this morning at 6 a.m.