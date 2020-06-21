The search for a missing 18-year-old swimmer has ended.

Guam Fire Department personnel found the teen's body around 8:01 a.m. Sunday, the Guam Fire Department has confirmed.

The young man was found submerged approximately 30 feet below the water surface, approximately 200 yards south of the area where he was last seen off the cliff line behind Marbo Cave.

GPD is conducting an investigation.

An air and sea search was launched Saturday and lasted through the night.

At 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the Guam Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard units responded to a 911 call about a distressed swimmer, Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman, stated on Saturday. A Navy search helicopter was also launched.

The 18-year-old was part of a group of five hikers who went to a popular spot in the Marbo Caves area to jump into the ocean from the cliff line, which is a drop of approximately 25 feet. After landing in the water, the swimmer was swept out into the open ocean. A bystander attempted to rescue the teen, but was unsuccessful because of the rough seas, Reilly has stated.

Witnesses were able to direct rescuers to the area where the teen was last seen. GFD divers and surface swimmers conducted underwater searches.

The Coast Guard launched its 45-foot SAFE boat and performed search patterns based on drift data from the Coast Guard Sector Guam's Command Center.

HSC-25 was also requested and conducted their aerial search while GFD engine company personnel conducted a cliff line search for the victim.

The USCGC Kiska, and the Guam Police Department's Marine Patrol Division, were also activated.