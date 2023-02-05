The search for a diver who went missing beyond the reef line of Alupang Cove was called off Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m., three days after an operation to rescue him began.

“Pending further evidence or discovery, (Guam Fire Department) units will be suspending the active search for the missing diver. Local and federal partners have conducted an extensive search beginning Thursday morning when the report was made to the (U.S.) Coast Guard,” GFD acting spokeswoman Cherika Mateo said, before offering condolences to the diver's family.

The diver has only been identified as a male individual. When asked, Mateo told The Guam Daily Post she could not offer further identifying information.

The third day of the search resumed at 6 a.m. Saturday. During the three-day operation, helicopters and boats, both from the local government and the military were seen along the Tamuning coastline conducting the search and rescue operation, including a helicopter flying close to the cliffs of Jonestown, Tamuning.

The diver was first reported missing to the Coast Guard Command Center at about 10:42 a.m. Thursday. He had reportedly gone outside the reef line of Alupang Cove near a Tamuning beach bar.

Mateo noted that weather and sea conditions were favorable for the search which was centered “south of Alupang island towards the Hagåtña Channel, following the southwest current.”

Post files indicate the report led to a daylong search by GFD rescue units, Guam Police Department special operations, U.S. Coast Guard assets and a helicopter from the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25 and underwater operations.

By that evening, at around 6:45 p.m., the missing diver was still unaccounted for but search efforts continued until about 8 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch, however, continued searching through the night, and fire personnel conducted shoreline searches until daybreak, according to Post files.

On Friday, GFD reported that the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 assisted in the search for the missing diver, utilizing a remotely operated vehicle. Search efforts were able to explore the depths of the ocean in the area where the diver was last known to have been. That search did not yield his location.