Search for missing 71-year-old man will continue through weekend

It's been over a week since 71-year-old Fernando Canlas vanished, and his family has not received any new leads regarding his whereabouts.

Canlas' daughter Analyn Canlas Gagarin reported that there have been "no new calls from 911, so right now we are still waiting."

On Thursday, news of the discovery of a lifeless male in Dededo had the family on edge.

"Again, like I have mentioned at this point, we just want to find him regardless, in any condition," she said.

Gagarin said the biggest frustration for her family is not knowing where Canlas is.

She said volunteers continue to assist in the search for her father, which will continue into the weekend.

"Like I mentioned, we have volunteers that continue to come to update us about what areas they've been to," Gagarin said.

Canlas was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, when he left his family's home in Yigo behind the Pay-Less Supermarket.

Canlas is in the early stages of dementia, his daughter said, and he also has stage 3 rectal cancer and undergoes treatment every two weeks.

Gagarin said the day he went missing, he had returned from chemotherapy.

"It's not like dialysis, he can go longer than two weeks without his treatment," Gagarin said.

The last few leads received by the family indicated that Canlas was spotted in Yigo and Leyang, Barrigada but nothing has come from those leads.

The family and police have focused their search efforts in villages familiar to Canlas.

Residents have been asked to keep an eye out for Canlas in Barrigada, Sinajana and Mangilao. She said these were villages that the family once resided in.

Missing persons flyers have been posted across the island as far as Agat.

The family remains hopeful for his safe return.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact 671-486-5578 or the Guam Police Department.