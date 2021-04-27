Search for missing diver suspended

The search for reef diver Kenneth Bigbee, 55, has been suspended pending new information, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The search was paused at 5 p.m. Monday, which was the third day of a massive search by air, land and sea.

The fire department led the search and was supported by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Navy Dive Locker team, a Guam National Guard helicopter crew and the Guam Police Department, among others.

A fin was found during the search on Sunday but there was no sign of Bigbee, said Roderick Meno, the Guam Fire Department battalion chief heading search and rescue operations on Sunday.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf on Saturday said the missing man is known to dive the reef at Tanguisson and may have gone alone.