The search for 71-year-old Fernando Canlas has expanded beyond the Yigo area.

He was last seen on Tun Jose Gallo Road, which is behind the Pay-Less Supermarket in Yigo. Canlas weighs about 140 pounds, has a brown complexion and was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and slippers.

On Friday morning, search and rescue personnel from multiple agencies were scouring a larger area, going from the Smith Bridge compound toward the Raceway area and towards Marbo cave along Route 15, which is the back road to Andersen Air Force Base.

Guam Fire Department officials said Canlas has dementia.

GFD coordinated the search with the support of the Guam Police Department, Yigo Mayor's Office and Guam National Guard. The Guard launched a helicopter to aid in the search.