Search for suspected cop killer continues in Hawaii

Honolulu Police Department continue their search for Jerry J. Hanel who is the primary suspect in the killing of two police officers, Kaulike Kalama and former Guam resident Tiffany Victoria Enriquez.

The two officers were among those who responded to a call after allegedly stabbing his landlord who was evicting him. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured when the 69-year-old man began shooting. He then set fire to the home on Hibiscus Drive and police believe he may have died in that fire, said HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu.

“However, until we receive confirmation we will continue the search for him,” she said, noting that investigators continue to search through the ashes and rubble left behind by the fire, which spread to nearby homes.

When asked if there were any other suspects, Yu stated at this point, they “don’t believe the suspect was working with anyone.”

Yu confirmed that an administrative review into the deaths of the two officers is being conducted in parallel to the criminal investigation as part of their procedures.

She also said a memorial service for the slain officers is expected but those arrangements are pending.

Enriquez is a graduate of Simon Sanchez High School and a former employee at Paradise Fitness Center. She served at the Honolulu Police Department for seven years and a mother of three children. She also was an avid competitor in the bikini fitness competition scene.