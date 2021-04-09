Multiple agencies searched for hours on Thursday to find a 71-year-old man who was last seen behind the Pay-Less Supermarket in Yigo around 10 a.m. that day.

As the sun was setting, searchers prepared to continue looking for Fernando Canlas who, according to the search team's lead, has dementia.

The search continued on foot and in the area. The Guam Fire Department coordinated the search with the support of the Guam Police Department, Yigo Mayor's Office and Guam National Guard. The Guard launched a helicopter to aid in the search. The man was last seen on Tun Jose Gallo Road.

The missing man weighs about 140 pounds, has a brown complexion and was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and slippers.