Search launched for missing 7-year-old girl in Yigo

First responders are searching for a 7-year-old girl who's been missing for almost four hours.

The girl, Avery Mikayla Meneses Sandoval, a second-grader at Upi Elementary School, was last seen in her home on Chalan La Chance in Yigo at past 4 p.m. today, her mother, Annelyn Meneses, said.

The mother said Avery asked if she could play in the yard for a few minutes. The mom said she did not give the girl permission because she needed to attend to her baby in the bedroom.

Several minutes later, the mom noticed Avery was not in the house.

She went outside looking for her, with Avery's grandfather, she said.

After a search in their property, the mom said she went looking around, driving to neighbor's houses to look for her, and called police as well.

Avery was last seen wearing a pink Hello Kitty tank top, a pink skirt with gray and white ruffles and Nautica slippers.

The Guam Police Department is investigating.

Guam Fire Department units are assisting GPD with their search Avery.

Contact 911 if you have any information regarding this case.