A search along the Tamuning cliff line continued Friday night for a local pediatric dentist who has been reported missing for days.

Dr. Hee Soo Ko, 59, was last seen around 11 p.m. June 1 at the Summer Towers in Tamuning.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Ko was reported missing on Wednesday, June 3.

GPD’s criminal investigators viewed surveillance video and spoke with a possible witness who last saw Ko.

Guam police, Guam Fire and the Guam National Guard were seen searching along the cliff line on Friday afternoon.

GFD rescue officials rappelled down the 100-foot cliff where they retrieved a blue cap that Ko was reportedly last seen wearing prior to his disappearance.

A GFD rescue boat searched from the waters, while the Guam National Guard’s Aviation Unit searched from the sky.

Police issued a press release on the missing case around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say CID detectives and GPD’s Marine Patrol began their search efforts along the coastline area on June 4, but were unable to find any sign of him.

Ko has been a pediatric dentist on Guam for nearly two decades.

The case is ongoing, Tapao said.

Merizo rescue

Around the same time the Guam Fire Department was participating in the search for Ko, Friday afternoon, some of its personnel were also involved in the rescue of a 7-year-old girl in a near-drowning incident at the Merizo Pier area.

The girl was conscious and responsive, said GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly. The child was taken to a hospital for observation.