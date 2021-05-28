Search ongoing for man missing since May 18 in Dededo

The search is ongoing for a 25-year-old man who was last seen by family members more than a week ago.

Images have circulated on social media of Rico Pereira, who was last seen May 18 walking along Alegeta Road in Dededo.

Pereira is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches, with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark gray or black shirt and Vans sneakers.

"This is an ongoing missing persons investigation," said Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Dededo Precinct Command at 632-9808/11.