Search ongoing for man reported missing nearly 10 days ago

The search is ongoing for a 25-year-old man who was last seen by family members on May 18.

Images have circulated on social media of Rico Pereira who was last seen walking on Alegeta road in Dededo nearly 10 days ago.

Pereira is described as being 5’4” with black hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark gray or black shirt and Van’s sneakers.

“This is an ongoing missing persons investigation,” said Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Dededo Precinct at 632-9808/9811.