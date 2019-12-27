Search ongoing for suspects in fatal Mangilao shooting

Call it in Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.

The search for a killer wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Mangilao earlier this month is ongoing.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio could not say if investigators have located possible suspects.

"Not at this point," Ignacio said. "The case is actively being investigated by our Criminal Investigation Division. So I don't think there are any new updates that we can report at this time."

Authorities have not made any arrests in the Dec. 11 deadly shooting of 41-year-old Juan San Nicolas Aguon.

"For the sake of the integrity of the investigation, we don't want to jeopardize it by providing too much information at this point," Ignacio said. "The community just needs to know we are actively investigating it and exhausting all leads that are there."

A witness who heard the gunfire told The Guam Daily Post that they saw a man leaving the scene early that morning on a scooter, but they were unable to see the man's face.

GPD continues its death investigation after autopsy results showed Aguon died from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.