Search suspended for swimmer missing since Sunday

The search for a swimmer reported missing at Tanguisson Beach has been suspended.

On Wednesday evening, the Guam Fire Department suspended the active search for a 50-year-old male swimmer first reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido.

"Local and federal partners have conducted an extensive search (since) Sunday afternoon when the report was made to 911," said Garrido. The search was stopped, pending further evidence or discovery.

"The Guam Fire Department extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the swimmer," the spokesperson said.

GFD first responded to reports of two distressed swimmers a little before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they located a 45-year-old male swimmer on the shore, who was transported to Guam Regional Medical City with minor injuries.

The other swimmer, a 50-year-old man, was still missing. GFD used a drone and dive teams but had found nothing by 8 p.m. that day.

GFD rescue units, personnel from the Guam Police Department, the Coast Guard and the Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, along with responders on a Guam Army National Guard Lakota helicopter, continued the search Monday and through Wednesday evening.