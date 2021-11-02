A local detainee was reported missing from the Department of Corrections quarantine facility in Mangilao.

DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon said Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho was discovered missing at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was being held for parole violations.

Camacho stands 5'4, weighs about 140 lbs, and has brown eyes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.

An investigation is underway to determine how the detainee was able to escape the Mangilao compound.

The prison confirms Camacho had tested positive for COVID-19.

This story is developing.