Search underway for missing Dededo father

Edilene Sanchez said her husband, Kelvin Sanchez, had cooked them breakfast on Saturday morning, and the couple watched a movie from their Dededo apartment just hours before he went missing.

The two live on the second floor of an apartment building along Chalan Guihan at the Summer Town Estates in Dededo.

“I was in the living room, the door was open, and I could hear him on the balcony. I dozed off and took a nap,” said Edilene Sanchez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She recalls that she fell asleep at about 1:30 p.m. and woke up around 3:45 p.m. on July 30.

“I noticed the door was open, but I couldn’t hear any sounds of him being on the balcony. I called his name, but he didn’t answer, and I even checked all the rooms,” she said. “The minute I noticed he was gone, I got in the car and started driving around. Then, I went home and just stayed there hoping he was going to show up like he normally does. The following morning, he did not call and then by lunchtime I felt something was wrong.”

By midday Sunday, she reported Kelvin, 40, missing to the Guam Police Department.

Police confirm a missing persons report was taken and the search for Kelvin was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Edilene said she got a call on Tuesday that her husband might have been spotted at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

“He hasn’t been found yet,” she said, as the family continues their own search efforts across the island.

The couple have been together for the past two decades, married for 15 years, and have a son and daughter together.

“My husband was battling depression these past few years. He was doing good until COVID hit. It triggered old feelings,” she said. “But he has been strong, and we’ve all been doing good. The past few months, he’s been using walking as his outlet. He does it to clear his head and tells me not to worry. It was his way of trying to deal with the depression.”

Edilene said she is grateful for her family and the community members who have stepped up to help find Kelvin.

“Babe, if this gets to you, please come home. The kids and I need you. We are trying to find you,” she said. “I know you are going through some stuff, but we are here for you. We’ve always been here for you. I love you, Kelvin John. Please come home.”

Kelvin Quinata Sanchez is described as being 5-foot-4-inches, weighing 145 – 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, has a tattoo of a cross on his knuckle, and his daughter’s name on his forearm.

Edilene said he was last seen wearing black cargo shorts, a dark gray t-shirt, black slippers, and carrying a mesh camouflage Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelvin’s family at 671-687-3445 or Guam police.