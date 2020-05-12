Search underway for suspect involved in Mother’s Day robbery

A woman was forced to spend Mother’s Day recovering at the Guam Regional Medical City after she attempted to stop a man from stealing her pickup truck, and had been run over in the process.

The reported robbery happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, in front of a residence along West San Antonio in Dededo.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the woman briefly left her green 1995 Toyota Hilux turned on and parked in front of the residence when she went back into the home.

It was when she went back outside that she saw a complete stranger inside her truck attempting to leave. Investigators said the woman grabbed onto the truck’s front driver side door to try and stop him. The suspect continued to drive away forcing the woman to fall to the ground. Police said the suspect also ran her over.

She was treated for her injuries at GRMC. Her condition has not yet been released.

The suspect is described as being male, possibly local with a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

Tapao confirms the stolen pickup truck has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or the Dededo Precinct Command at 632-9808.

The community can also provide information to Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com or call 477-HELP (4357).