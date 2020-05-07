The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that a search warrant executed in Saipan on Monday is related to an ongoing COVID-19-related investigation into a Guam medical supplier.

The investigations are part of Operation Stolen Promise, the Homeland Security Investigations' global campaign to combat COVID-19-related fraud.

A spokeswoman for HSI, Lori Haley, confirmed the warrant was executed in Saipan but didn't specify where. On Tuesday on Guam, HSI and Immigration Customs Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the MedPharm Group of Companies compound in Dededo.

The MedPharm group operates a chain of pharmacies on the island and is one of Guam's largest suppliers of medicine and medical supplies. MedPharm also has an office in Saipan.

A reporting team from the Guam Daily Post was outside MedPharm's Guam compound on Wednesday when two managers were seen entering the compound. When asked for comment, one of them said, "later on," and kept on walking.

MedPharm has been a key vendor to Guam's response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purchase orders released to the Post indicate Public Health had ordered nearly $167,000 worth of face masks, gloves, transport medium, equipment and other supplies from MedPharm.

The largest order in the available documents is $129,108 for what appears to be laboratory equipment related to COVID-19 testing.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey was unavailable for comment.

However, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero did say she was unaware of the investigation into MedPharm until a news report about it came out. The Post covered the raid at the MedPharm compound on Tuesday.

"I was actually surprised when someone forwarded me the article. Of course, I asked (the head) of my executive security, 'Are you aware of this?'" the governor said. "He was not either. He said he thought it was a counterfeit issue. So whatever they're saying in the media is the extent of my awareness."

Commenting on the raid at MedPharm in Dededo, Haley told the Post Tuesday that "special agents were executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation regarding public safety."

The MedPharm Group's chief executive officer is Renerio "Rene" Ramos and Wilma Ramos is the vice president.