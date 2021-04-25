Searchers find fin, no trace of reef diver

A multi-agency search continued for the second day today for 55-year-old diver Kenneth Bigbee.

A fin was found during the search but there was no sign of Bigbee, said Roderick R. Meno, Guam Fire Department battalion chief who's heading the search-and rescue operations.

Nine GFD search-and-rescue personnel were being assisted by a Guam Police Department boat and its crew as well as the Coast Guard and a Navy Dive Locker team, said Meno.

The Navy Dive Locker team launched a drone to aid in the search. The Guam National Guard also launched its UH-72A Lakota helicopter.

Bigbee's family reported he was last seen on Friday. Rescue teams were launched Saturday after he was reported missing to authorities.

The search is underway in the Tanguisson Beach area where waters have been rough.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf on Saturday said the missing man is known to dive the reef at Tanguisson and may have gone alone.

“The information we received is that he normally frequents this place and does reef dives,” said GFD Battalion Chief Dean Aguon, who was at the site Saturday morning.

The search extends in nearby waters toward Tumon Bay.