Second airport worker tests COVID-19-positive

A second person who works at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport has contracted the virus that causes COVID-19.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority announced on Tuesday afternoon that one of its employees who works in the airport offices located on the ground floor had tested positive.

Airport management stated the terminal's work and office areas are being sanitized and cleaned. The airport has temporarily closed certain spaces “to ensure the safety and protection of all at the airport,” according to the agency.

On Aug. 13, an airport employee tested positive for COVID-19, forcing GIAA to close its administration office.

“The airport continues to effectuate measures to ensure the protection of the community by limiting entry into the terminal exclusively to GIAA-authorized employees, passengers and those providing GIAA-approved essential services,” said GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata. “Along with mandatory face mask requirements, social distancing practices and good hygiene, the airport is committed to maintaining a safe environment and will extend every effort to ensure the health and safety of the airport community.”

Quinata adds that airport operations have not been affected.