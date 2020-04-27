Guam expects to get its share of the $321 billion in fresh federal funding meant to help small businesses keep their workers on payroll during a global health crisis.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the latest coronavirus economic relief package, worth $484 billion.

It includes an additional $321 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a lending program designed to help small businesses stay afloat with forgivable loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam's small business owners who had pending applications for the PPP before it ran out of funding on April 16 now have another chance at obtaining the loan.

Kenneth Lujan, Guam branch manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said each lender has a batch of applications that were not funded.

Many of the island's businesses had to close to comply with the governor's temporary closure and social distancing mandates, to help stop the further spread of the coronavirus. The economic fallout has been severe.

Edward Untalan, president of the Guam Bankers Association, said if a business submitted an application and did not obtain a loan in the first round, that business does not have to reapply.

"As noted earlier, all banks have been working with applications already received to ensure they are prepped and ready to be uploaded to E-tran once it is opened," he said. "Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming number of applications already received, all banks are not taking any new applications in."

'Largest per capita award'

An initial $349 billion for the PPP in last month's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act was exhausted by April 16.

Congress worked on the second round of PPP funding, and passed on Thursday the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

What the specific amount would be for Guam in this second wave of funding is anyone's guess, bankers said.

However, the first round of PPP funding allowed 508 of Guam's small businesses to access $102.4 million, the "largest per capita award among the territories," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday.

Under the program, SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll or quickly rehired at their current wage, and at least 75% of the money is used for payroll.

Up to 25% of the loans may also be used for rent, utilities and other business costs.

"This second round of funding will bring more health care dollars into Guam, and will dedicate $30 billion in small business loans to smaller jurisdictions, which helps Guam have better access to the Paycheck Protection Program," Del. Michael San Nicolas said in a statement.

SBA resumes taking applications

SBA will resume taking PPP loan applications via its E-Tran platform on Monday morning, the federal agency announced. That's Tuesday, Guam time.

Untalan, of First Hawaiian Bank, said the process for the second round of PPP loan application "has not changed."

It's still on a first-come, first-served basis, said Lujan of SBA.

Lujan said each applicant should check back with their lender to see if the application is missing any documentation needed to move forward in the processing of their loan once funding is provided.

"Based on conversations with our lenders, if the application is 'incomplete' it would not be processed immediately. They will work with clients who made the effort to provide a complete application," Lujan said.

Strict time frame

Once SBA opens its E-tran portal, all the banks throughout the U.S. will upload the applications accordingly.

Untalan said once the banks receive an SBA approval number, they have 10 days to coordinate the document preparation and signing with the customer, and fund their loans accordingly.

"This time frame is very strict," Untalan said.

Untalan said the only customers that would have been turned down during the first PPP round would be ineligible companies.

These include financial businesses primarily engaged in the business of lending, such as banks and finance companies, life insurance companies and government-owned entities.

Other reasons for ineligibility include the owner of 20% or more of the business is incarcerated, on probation, on parole, currently subject to an indictment, facing criminal charges or convicted of a felony within the last five years.

Untalan said of the $300 billion-plus in additional money for the second round of PPP funding, there is $60 billion set aside for smaller community banks and credit unions. Of that amount: