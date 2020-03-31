A 79-year-old man died on Tuesday morning. He is the second COVID-19 related death.

The governor expressed her condolences to the family members of the man who was originally seen at Guam Regional Medical City. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the man had other health conditions and was suffering from colon cancer.

He died at Guam Memorial Hospital at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 Medical Director Dr. Joleen Aguon confirmed the patient presented himself to Guam Regional Medical City on March 24 and was transferred to Guam Memorial Hospital and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 25.

Department of Public Health and Social Services staff have been conducting tracing and surveillance of those who may have come in contact with the male individual.

Aguon said the patient did not have travel history and did not come into contact with anyone who had travelled. She said the elderly man got COVID-19 from community contact.

To date there have been 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam.