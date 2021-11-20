A second defendant charged in connection with a drug raid in Mongmong last year admitted that he had drugs in his possession.

Pierson Key Cruz, 27, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Friday.

The court accepted his deferred guilty plea to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was spared from having to spend any additional time in prison, and was allowed conditional release for the next five years.

Cruz’s arrest could be expunged from his record if he continues to comply with the court’s conditions over the next five years. If not, then he could face five years of probation and three years in prison.

The court accepted his co-defendant's, Uriah Cruz Kuper, 22, deferred guilty plea to similar charges last month. His plea deal included a suspended three-year prison sentence and he was placed on five years of probation.

Co-defendants Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, and Brandon Rufus Chandler, 32, also took a plea deal with the government, but details of their agreements have not been made public.

In July 2020, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside his bedroom at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powdery substance, court documents state.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents tested the substance but have not released the results to the public.

Chandler allegedly admitted to smoking meth and consuming a “quarter bar of Alprazolam." He denied owning the illicit drugs in his room.

Cruz, Kuper and Rosal also admitted to police that they smoked meth, the prosecution alleged in documents.

Kuper also admitted, according to court documents, that he brought eight pills of Alprazolam, which he crushed and snorted.

Rosal told police he saw Chandler with a gun earlier that day and claimed they were going to become rich as soon as a package of meth arrived, documents state.

Authorities also found a fifth adult and three children inside the apartment, documents state.