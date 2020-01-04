Less than a year after Alan Ted Ybarra was charged in a DUI-related reckless driving case, the 63-year-old man was charged with another case recently.

The most recent case accuses Ybarra of having missed three green lights while his pickup was stopped at a traffic light by St. John's School on Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon. The magistrate's complaint against him states he "appeared to be asleep" at the wheel. He was spotted at the traffic light around 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 3.

When police were called to the scene, "the defendant had slurred speech and had to lean on the vehicle to balance himself," court documents state. He also failed to take a field sobriety test and informed an officer at the scene: "I am drunk, I know. I am drunk, but what are my options?" court documents state.

He was charged with a misdemeanor.

In March 2018, Ybarra was also driving a pickup when he got involved in a crash on Ypao Road, court documents state. While an officer was talking to Ybarra about the rear-end collision, the officer observed "that the defendant was unable to maintain his balance, had an odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from his breath as he spoke, had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech," the magistrate's complaint stated. A field sobriety test was not conducted because the defendant was unable to maintain his balance, the court document states. The defendant refused to take any blood, urine or breath test, and when he was advised of his rights, he told officers "I did it," and admitted that he had had a six-pack of Bud Light at a bar that he could not recall, court documents state.