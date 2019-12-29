Guam Medical Association executive board President Dr. Thomas Shieh said the second edition of the Guam Medical Association Journal will be released in 2020.

The inaugural publication was issued earlier this year and featured 19 scientific articles on a variety of health topics, including cancer, noncommunicable diseases, dementia and suicide, authored by mostly Guam doctors.

Shieh said next year the association plans to widen the breadth of the contents.

“We are trying to engage more internationally in our region, so next journal I think we are going to incorporate more international articles,” Shieh said.

He said the publication, which is an official journal registered in the Library of Congress, is an asset for the region as well as the entire nation.

“I think it is important because we always try to focus on evidence-based medicine. We see some rare cases on Guam that we don’t see in the mainland. So I think sharing some of those cases with our colleagues will actually help the entire Micronesia ... and the health of people stateside,” he said.

Shieh added that it is also important for the public to know that “our doctors are continuing our education by reading journals and keeping up with continuing medical education, and part of reading scientific journals is part of our inequality improvement, so they can rest assured we are doing our best to study and keep up.”