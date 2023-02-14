Second leg of power plant parts transport today

Motorists making their way north toward Dededo may want to track the progress of the self-propelled modular trailers carrying heavy haul components for the Ukudu Power Plant.

The convoy, on the second leg of its second transport project, was scheduled to begin its northward journey at 9 p.m. Monday. The estimated time of completion, as of yesterday afternoon, was 5 a.m. Tuesday, but the arrival time was subject to change. Delays encountered while the parts and trailers have been on the road have already changed published time frames for each leg thus far.

This is the second heavy haul transport for the power plant components, which are making their way in multiple rounds from the Port Authority of Guam to the plant site in Dededo.

The first leg of this transport began Sunday afternoon and managed to reach its destination more than two hours ahead of schedule, coming to a stop at the Guam Power Authority Transportation Shop in Tamuning jut a little after midnight, despite encountering delays early on.

“The transport convoy includes two SPMTs, a 16-axle and 18-axle carrying 138.5 metric tons and 125.7 metric tons of cargo, respectively; a Guam Police Department escort; G4S vehicles; and Smithbridge trucks laying out and picking up steel plates for the SPMT to traverse over,” stated Power on the Move, the communications campaign for the transport project.

Residents can log on to poweronthemove.org for alternate routes and real-time tracking of the transport.

The first transport took place last week and experienced delays. What was supposed to take 12-16 hours to complete instead took nearly 24 hours to get to the power plant site.

This delay was attributed to needed repairs to the trailer in order to ensure safe transport.

On the trailer's previous return trip to the port, a severed line caused it to stall and officials to clean up potentially hazardous chemicals. Police also noted an alleged drunk driver hit a patrol car escorting the trailer in the Tamuning leg of its southbound transport.