Second lockdown this week for Agat school

SCHOOL: The entrance to Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School as seen Oct. 6in Agat. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro

Several employees at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School heard gun shots fired around the school campus around noon today, Oct. 20. 

In abundance of caution, the school administrator immediately initiated a lockdown, according to a Guam Department of Education press release.

The Guam Police Department conducted a cursory assessment around the school campus and the surrounding area, GDOE stated. Officers gave the all clear at 1:08 p.m.

School officials have lifted the lockdown. 

Students and staff of the Agat campus experienced a similar lockdown yesterday. Staff reported gun shots heard just before 2 p.m. and police did a cursory sweep and the lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m. 

