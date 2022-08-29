A second man was arrested on suspicion of entering Guam illegally by boat, the Guam Police Department stated in a press release.

Haize Lu, 37, a Chinese man, was arrested after he was believed to have entered Guam unlawfully via boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, police stated in the release.

Lu was arrested on suspicion of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and invalid place of unloading. He was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections facility.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Around April or May of this year, law enforcement began noticing an uptick in illegal immigration by people from China. The issue is normally handled by the federal government, but, when the federal government did not take action, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero set up a special multiagency task force which included: GPD, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, Department of Agriculture conservation officers, the Marianas Fusion Center, Guam Homeland Security, the Attorney General's Office, the Department of Labor and Port Authority Police.

The AG's office identified a local statute that could be used to enforce arrests, and the recent action was the second arrest of a captain of a vessel allegedly participating in illegal immigration.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Customs at 671-642-8071 or GPD at 671-475-8615~7.

Second arrest

The first person arrested was Jianfeng Lu, a Chinese man, who was arrested after a fisherman reported what he perceived as six or seven tourists walking down a dirt road near Urunao in northern Guam.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said Jianfeng Lu and Haize Lu did not arrive on Guam at the same time.

The earlier group was seen Aug. 16, the date Jianfeng Lu was arrested and subsequently charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to charging documents, Jianfeng Lu was seen driving a vehicle while officers were investigating a suspicious beach landing.

Jianfeng Lu told officers he piloted an inflatable boat and landed May 15 on Tanguisson Beach, documents state, and said he arrived with two others, but he alone piloted the vessel.

Jianfeng Lu allegedly admitted he did not clear customs, did not arrive at an approved port of entry and did not get permission to offload passengers and baggage, and the location of his departure was outside the U.S., according to charging documents.

Jianfeng Lu was released from the Department of Corrections earlier this week.