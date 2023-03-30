Second override vote scheduled

Lawmakers are now set to decide an override of vetoed Bill 12-37, the measure that would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

As promised earlier this week, Speaker Therese Terlaje moved to place the bill into the voting file Wednesday morning. That ultimately happened without objection, after some lengthy statements from Terlaje and other senators.

While the provisions in Bill 12 would apply to any such agreements, the measure arose in light of efforts to lease Eagles Field, also known as Lå'lo, from the federal government. That land is the proposed site of a new medical complex, to include a new hospital, and is a major initiative for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration.

Bill 12 and Bill 13-37, both authored by the speaker, were vetoed by the governor last week. The latter would apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the medical complex project. It would also add representatives from the Legislature, the Guam Medical Society, Guam Medical Association and the municipal planning councils of impacted villages to that committee.

Several families claim previous ownership of land at Eagles Field, tying the medical complex to long-standing issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government. Bill 12 and 13 are also intended to impose greater transparency on the planning process for the complex, and on efforts to lease Eagles Field.

But in her veto message, the governor criticized these measures as attempts at controlling the executive branch's work to establish a new hospital, rather than legitimate efforts at transparency, adding that the “legal reality” is that the power to operate or maintain public health facilities have been delegated to the governor by the Organic Act of Guam, the island's proxy constitution.

Adelup has been pushing against an override of Bill 12, and just Tuesday afternoon, published a fact sheet over several issues surrounding Eagles Field and the medical complex, including whether the property can be returned to its original owners.

Federal law essentially bars the transfer of returned federal property to ancestral landowners, and as the governor noted, military officials indicated that the land will be retained for military use in light of missile defense needs over the national security threats from China.

Both the governor and the Legislature are facing deadlines.

The lease for the Eagles Field properties has already been drafted, and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, gave the government of Guam 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease.

The rear admiral has stated that the deadline will stand firm regardless of any desire to change the lease.

Lawmakers have obtained the draft version of the lease, pending signatures, as well as some supporting documents.

The lease, if finalized, will last for 50 years with an option to renew for 25 more years. Rental cost will amount to about $1 million per year but that can be deferred under certain conditions, such as through in-kind considerations. Nicholson said that includes having certain specialty care and enough capacity to receive patients in a “mass casualty” scenario, during a meeting with media on March 16.

Nicholson has said that a list of requirements was provided to GovGuam earlier this year, although the specific list of in-kind considerations will be determined through a memorandum of agreement due within 120 days after the lease is executed.

The governor intends to sign the lease no later than April 3.

AG review

In her veto message, Leon Guerrero said she met with Nicholson and Attorney General Douglas Moylan on March 14 to discuss the lease. She said the latter advised her that she should allow the Legislature 14 days to attempt an override of her veto of Bill 12, and to proceed with signing the lease if that does not happen.

Moylan was not part of the lease drafting and told The Guam Daily Post that the rear admiral was not receptive to any changes during their meeting.

“As that would require additional time for our office's deliberate legal review, I respectfully suggested to the governor that because Bill 12-37 might change the outcome of the lease, that the governor allow the Legislature 14 days to act upon her veto. The governor subsequently vetoed the bill on March 20. In keeping with my word to the governor, I committed to have our legal review completed by March 31, which is (within) 14 days from her veto,” Moylan said Wednesday.

“We are continuing to do our legal review of this proposed hospital lease. We are targeting having it completed by Friday, March 31, 2023, close of business, by either approving it by my signature, or providing the reasons why it may need to be redrafted,” he added.

On Wednesday morning, during discussions on her motion to place an override of vetoed Bill 12 into the voting file, Terlaje said the new hospital can still be built and still be an urgent matter even if the veto is overridden.

“An override will benefit the people of Guam because it will mandate that a light be shined. It will bring public input and buy-in going forward. … The proposed lease of the federal land can be reviewed with haste. And if we want to continue to negotiate with the military for use of land that it controls, we can do that. Let's do that. That's what this bill does. It would show the people of Guam the terms of a proposed lease, what's in there and what's not in there. And what we would owe, most importantly,” Terlaje said.