Second quake in a week

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 today. It struck 45.4 miles south of Merizo, with a depth of 6.2 miles at 5:31 p.m. (ChST).

On May 26, there was an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 that struck 78.3 miles south southwest of Merizo with a depth of 6.2 miles.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from either the quake.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.