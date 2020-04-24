Second round of COVID-19 funding for small businesses gets Congress' OK

The U.S. Congress on Friday, Guam time, passed the second round of funding to help with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, the Guam and Northern Marianas delegates have announced separately.

The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act has been delivered to the White House for the president’s signature. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said the popular Payroll Protection Program that allows small businesses and non-profits to keep paying staff was replenished with $310 billion. An initial $349 billion for the PPP in last month’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or “CARES,” Act was completely used by April 16.

"This second round of funding will bring more healthcare dollars into Guam, and will dedicate $30 billion in small business loans to smaller jurisdictions which helps Guam have better access to the Paycheck Protection Program," stated Congressman Michael San Nicolas.

In the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program 508 organizations on Guam were able to borrow $102.4 million. In Hawai’i 11,553 businesses and non-profits borrowed over $2 billion.

“Fifty-six applicants in the Marianas were awarded loans worth $12.6 million in the first round, but other Marianas applicants were turned away because funds were exhausted,” Sablan said. “Now there is a second chance, but act quickly.”

The loans will be completely forgiven, however, if an employer uses the money to keep or quickly rehire employees at their current wage. Up to 25 percent of the loans may also be used for rent, utilities, and other business costs.

"This second round of funding will bring more healthcare dollars into Guam, and will dedicate $30 billion in small business loans to smaller jurisdictions which helps Guam have better access to the Paycheck Protection Program," stated San Nicolas.

San Nicolas said the bill includes:

For SBA programs

• $2.1 billion to administer SBA programs funded in the bill

• $50 billion in loan subsidies to fund approximately $350 billion in SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

• $10 billion for EIDL grants, which can be used for an advance of up to $10,000 on a disaster loan and do not need to be repaid

For health care programs

• $75 billion to reimburse hospitals and health care providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

• $25 billion to increase testing for COVID-19, including:

• $11 billion for states, localities, territories, and Tribes

• $1 billion for CDC for surveillance, epidemiology, contact tracing, and other activities to support testing

• $1.8 billion for NIH to accelerate development of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic technologies

• $1 billion for BARDA to accelerate development of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic technologies o $22 million for FDA for its role in accelerating development and approval of point-of-care and rapid diagnostics

• $600 million for Community Health Centers to support COVID-19 testing

• $225 million for Rural Health Clinics to support COVID-19 testing

• Up to $1 billion to cover the cost of testing the uninsured

Sablan said he would be posting the PPP borrower application form at his office website, http://sablan.house.gov, and on his social media pages. “This will allow potential borrowers to see exactly what information will be requested when they go to the bank to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.”

Several weeks ago, Republicans and the Trump administration proposed adding $250 billion to the popular program, but Democrats held out for an additional $60 billion for emergency business grants and loans and for a set-aside of $60 billion for lenders serving smaller communities.

“That could improve the odds for Marianas businesses and non-profits,” Sablan said.

Help for healthcare

The bill the House passed today also added $100 billion for health care to the original Republican proposal. Democrats secured $75 billion to get Personal Protective Equipment and other resources to front line healthcare workers, hospitals, and community health centers.

Democrats also added $25 billion for testing, which experts say is the key to reopening the economy. And Democrats got Trump administration negotiators to agree to a national strategic testing policy that will focus on increasing testing capacity, including testing supplies, nationwide. Twenty-one days after enactment of today’s bill, the administration will be required to report on coronavirus testing with data on demographic characteristics including race, ethnicity and geographic regions. The report will also include numbers and rates of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as a result of the virus.

“The key to reopening the economy and helping us all feel safe again is testing,” said Kilili. “South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany have shown that widespread testing can give confidence that the disease is receding and can alert health officials when the disease recurs.”

House leaders are also looking ahead to the next coronavirus relief legislation, what is being called CARES II. They had wanted to include more direct funding to state and territorial governments in today’s bill, but the Trump administration refused. The President has acknowledged the need, however, and agreed to consider this critical priority in CARES II.

“We need to make sure that state and territory governments have enough money to pay doctors and nurses, police, fire, teachers, and other vital workers and meet other critical obligations, like retirees,” Sablan said.