A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in a burglary at a Tamuning business on March 19.

Police investigators found social media posts in which the suspects had been discussing the alleged burglary, according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Tian Drae Tenorio Lizama, 25, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to a burglary at RK Plaza in Tamuning after the building owner learned that one of the shops had been broken into.

Officers noted damage to the store and broken glass doors, documents state.

Surveillance video showed two suspects allegedly manipulating some security cameras and covering their faces before they fled the store with more than $1,500 worth of tools, electronics and other items.

The store owner posted the video on social media, and that's when authorities identified one of the alleged suspects involved in the burglary as Thano James Fuller. He was arrested on March 26 in connection with the case.

Fuller allegedly admitted to officers that he was the lookout, as Lizama went into the store and stole items, documents state.

Lizama turned himself in when he found out police were looking for him, documents state.

Fuller was also arrested in March 2020 following a string of burglaries and thefts, while Lizama was previously arrested in connection with multiple thefts in 2019, Post files state.