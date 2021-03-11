A teen was charged as an adult in connection to a burglary reported in Tamuning last December.

Am Ermis, 17, was charged with burglary, theft of property, two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle, each as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police learned about the suspect through another defendant, identified as Robinson Kenneth, 16, also known as 2Ching and Robby. He, too, was charged as an adult with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor in the Superior Court of Guam.

Ermis allegedly told officers he and Kenneth were "really drunk" when they decided to steal from an apartment unit.

The suspects are accused of stealing several items worth more than $1,500, as the victims were asleep in the bedroom, documents state.

Ermis also allegedly told police they stole two cars after finding the keys inside the apartment.

Surveillance video captured the suspect stealing the car, documents state.