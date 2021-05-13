‘Secret’ meeting prompts demand for records

A closed-door meeting between the governor and senators has gotten the attention of a group that advocates for transparency in government.

The Vigilance Committee has sent a demand of public records to Speaker Therese Terlaje, seeking copies of any public notices for the inter-branch discussion on plans to spend more than $600 million from an upcoming federal bailout, and any minutes from the meeting.

The committee is a nonprofit organization that is “dedicated to requiring compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act.”

The public and the media were not allowed to observe or record the dialogue between lawmakers and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Reporters were able to speak with senators and the governor after the meeting.

Sen. Joanne Brown was the lone member of the 36th Guam Legislature to not attend – a decision she made out of protest to the conference being held in “secret.”

“With the exception of legislative caucuses, everything that the Legislature does should be held in public. The Legislature should never meet, deliberate or decide public business in secret. It’s when these types of secret meetings are held, corruption thrives. I will not condone such activities by attending them,” Brown said.

She added, “This is simply not a legislative ‘caucus’ meeting nor is it a ‘chance meeting.’ It is a planned meeting to discuss and deliberate on the spending of the American Rescue Plan funds. The people of Guam should have access to these discussions so that everyone is aware of how these monies will be spent.”

The governor said on Tuesday that she “totally disagrees” with Brown’s label.

“It was not a secret meeting. We sent out the letters. We invited the media; the media knew about it. We’re now giving you information that we’ve discussed there,” she told reporters. “If she was there, she would’ve appreciated the cooperation and the unification attitude of our public officials,” she said, adding: “If it was a secret I’d hold it down in my Inarajan beach, but it’s not.”

In response to the Vigilance Committee’s letter, Speaker Therese Terlaje said her office will provide “any and all documents in our possession relative to their inquiry."