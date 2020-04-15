Section 8 households getting higher rent budgets

Households under the Section 8 rent voucher program might have more options to shop around for rental homes now that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has increased the rent payment standards for the second time since August 2019.

Section 8 families now have HUD approval to look for rentals that cost:

• $1,043 a month for a one-bedroom unit, from $939;

• $1,374 for a two-bedroom unit, from $1,241;

• $1,982 for a three-bedroom unit, from 1,796; and

• $2,412 for a four-bedroom unit, from $2,181.

The HUD approval for the new fair market rent rates was based on the results of a rent survey in December 2019 by SMS, a Hawaii-based marketing and research company.

In August 2019, HUD also approved a rent increase for:

• a one-bedroom unit, from $875 to $939;

• a two-bedroom unit, from $1,156 to $1,241;

• a three-bedroom unit, from $1,672 to $1,796; and

• a four-bedroom unit, from $2,031 to $2,181.

The new payment standard also increased GHURA’s Section 8 budget for fiscal year 2020 by approximately $7 million.

Once the government of Guam commences full operations, GHURA will work to implement the new payment standards, the agency stated.

“We are excited that HUD approved a second request within the last nine months so that we can pay Section 8 landlords a more competitive rate,” said GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna. "While this effort was not COVID-19-related, the timing of this increase may certainly help our economy rebound because hundreds of landlords will be receiving even more federal money from GHURA.”