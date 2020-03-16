At 3:55 p.m. Monday, the Guam Fire Department announced the closure of Route 17, Cross Island Road, by the Calvo Chapel.
Crews from GFD and Naval Base Guam Fire Department are fighting a grass fire in the area.
