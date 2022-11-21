Security guard charged in school theft

A security guard has been charged in connection with a theft reported Thursday at SIFA Learning Academy Charter School.

Jason Troy Toves, 27, was charged with theft of property as a third-degree felony based on allegations that he entered the charter school that morning and made off with items from classrooms and the school store.

"Some of the items missing included a money box with $200 from the store, a security camera valued at $200, a leaf blower valued at $150 and an electronic door lock valued at $120. Total value of the missing items was estimated to exceed $500,” a magistrate's complaint filed against Toves stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The theft was discovered the morning the incident was reported and authorities said they suspect it was an inside job. Toves was a security guard contracted to monitor and secure the school, according to police.

Toves was identified in video surveillance footage taking the items. After reviewing the surveillance footage, Guam Police Department officers met with Toves, who allegedly admitted to the theft.

Toves was booked and confined.