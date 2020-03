In light of the COVID-19 economic downturn, with thousands of private sector employees who lost their jobs, were furloughed or saw reduced work hours, the need for households to get assistance with food rises. The Salvation Army helps affected workers and others in the community in need. The nonprofit is seeking help and found one in a big way with the contribution from one of the island's major wholesalers, Quality Distributors.

People can call 477-9855 for more information.