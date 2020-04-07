Several days have passed without much information from the administration on how it plans to aid the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging the void, Sen. James Moylan has written to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stating he hopes action or updates will come from the administration as the community needs answers.

"Constituents have continued to raise their concerns to our office, in inquiring how the government is addressing the homeless population during this crisis. Every day, we continue to see folks seeking shelter or a meal within neighborhoods, and/or panhandlers at intersections soliciting for money," Moylan wrote.

"There are many adverse problems that can be correlated with these situations, starting with the high risks these individuals may have in attaining the COVID-19 virus since they may not be practicing social distancing and/or adequate protection is not provided to them," he added.

There is also concern about the health care the homeless would need, but might not obtain, if they begin showing symptoms of the disease, as well as concern that they may be carrying the disease and further spreading infection among residents, Moylan said.

"Another question to be posed is: Considering the federal programs which will be making its way to our shores in the coming weeks and months, has your administration done any review in determining if any individuals in our homeless population may qualify for some of these benefits?" Moylan wrote. "Is there a mechanism in place to assist them with paperwork? Maybe while assisting them with the documentations to attain the federal benefits, they can also be provided the support for local programs such as SNAP benefits."

Moylan, in his letter, said he did not anticipate the governor would respond to his inquiry – and there has been no response yet.

Leon Guerrero announced on March 26 that her administration was seeking rapidly deployable and cost-effective sheltering options for homeless amid the pandemic.

Since then, there have been two positive COVID-19 cases among the homeless population.

Concern from island mayors

One case resides in Dededo, according to Mayor Melissa Savares. Savares is also president of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

"We want (homeless) to have somewhere to go. Right now I've had problems with them congregating last week in a pavilion, and there were more than 10 of them," Savares said.

"Of course we want to see that they have a place to go. That they can maybe practice social distancing. ... Our concern as mayors is that they're in our communities. We would like to see that there's a plan or place that they can go to. Hygiene is always a concern ... and in their case, they're out in the elements ... so we want to make sure the facilities they go to have access to them taking proper hygiene," she added.

Mayors have asked if they can get assistance on guiding the homeless to where they can get shelter, but they've not heard back after making that request.

The Guma San Jose Homeless Shelter under Catholic Social Service is out of room.

Locked facilities

In Tumon, water has been shut off at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park facilities, and restrooms are locked at both Ypao and Matapang beaches.

This has resulted in concern from people who use those facilities.

The facilities are under repair, according to John Burch, the acting director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Burch said there's been vandalism and some leaks at those facilities. With limited personnel available during the pandemic, he said the department has had to address more immediate priorities, such as expanding the Tiguac Cemetery.

At the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña, where several homeless people had been living, some restrooms had been locked, although the water stays flowing.

One man The Guam Daily Post spoke to in late March pointed to the shore as he described what people did if they were desperate enough to relieve themselves.

"Between the rocks," he said.

When the Post first met him, he was resting in a small shelter beneath a raised section of concrete huts built for the Festival of Pacific Arts in 2016. Now, that shelter appears to have been abandoned.

Sgt. Paul Tapao, spokesman for the Guam Police Department, said the homeless are not being removed from Hagåtña.

"We simply are deterring them from panhandling and reminding them about social distancing," he added.