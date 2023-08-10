The government of Guam will fully self-insure for the fiscal year 2024 GovGuam group health plan, the governor's office announced Tuesday. This means that rather than contract the services through an insurance carrier, the government itself will cover health care benefits while also paying for the work of a third-party administrator.

That administrator will collect premiums from all GovGuam units and remit them to an established government fund, according to Adelup, which asserted coverage and benefits will remain "generally the same" as prior years.

One noticeable benefit from the change will eventually be seen in paychecks.

Employees can expect lower premiums than with a private insurance carrier once reserves are built up, according to Adelup, which didn't disclose how long that process is expected to take. Self-insurance will also allow for a more beneficial claims resolution process and more customized benefits to subscribers, the governor's office added.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorized the fiscal 2024 selection, and chose SelectCare as the third-party administrator for medical and pharmacy benefits, and for coverage of foster care children. NetCare is named as the administrator for dental benefits. Both companies have insured government employees, retirees and their dependents in the past.

Not 'rushing headlong'

Speaking ahead of criticism that self-insurance would not be workable for the island, Adelup also noted that GovGuam already utilizes self-insurance to pay for dental and pharmaceutical coverage, and has self-insured dental coverage for the last two years.

"It's not like we're rushing headlong into this. We've been doing this gradually over the period of three years. We're taking the step to be fully self-insured for dental, pharmacy and medical for fiscal 2024," said Department of Administration Director Edward Birn during an interview Wednesday on the Newstalk K57 "Mornings with Patti" radio show, hosted by Jayne Flores, who, like Birn, is a member of the governor's Cabinet.

According to Birn, the government will not pay providers directly, but will reimburse payments made by third-party administrators, who already have established provider networks.

"GovGuam will have SelectCare pay the providers, and then we reimburse SelectCare for the cash that they've expended ... and they're doing it according to their regular contracts," Birn said. "They have contracts with all these providers, and they're going to use those same contracts. So we've not disturbed that arrangement at all."

The DOA director added that he hasn't yet heard from clinics on GovGuam's decision to fully self-insure, but did address concerns that having the government ultimately responsible for funding claim payments would lead to delayed payments.

He said providers participating in the Medicaid program can "certainly" confirm that claims are paid as soon as they are processed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"In the case of the GovGuam health insurance, it's SelectCare, as I mentioned, who will be paying them," Birn said. "So as far as the providers and clinics are concerned, there's no change. There is a possibility that we might move to a different system in a future year. But for this year, the claims will still be paid by the third-party administrator. That's one of the things that they bid to do."

'Way, way behind'

While the DOA director may not have yet heard from clinics about the decision to self-insure, according to one provider, there is some marked rumbling within the medical community. Their concerns involve whether payments can be made on time, as well as wanting more information on the self-insurance model.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a principal partner and physician at the American Medical Center, said he feels at this point that the medical community is very unsure about the model and what it means for GovGuam employees and retirees.

"The self-insurance program will affect both the current active employees and the retirees. The problem the clinics have is we don't know how it's going to impact the access to care for GovGuam employees and retirees. Certain clinics already make the decision to opt out on seeing GovGuam patients. It's not because of the patient, it's just that DOA does not have a good name on proper on-time payment," Nguyen said.

For certain services provided by AMC, Nguyen said the last time the clinic saw payment from DOA was in 2020.

"They're way, way, way behind," Nguyen said. "So we had to cut off some of the service because they told us they don't have the money. And that's a part where you provide the service, and with the government, it's not a very reliable source."

Senator seeks briefing

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, chair of the legislative committee on human resources, invited Birn to meet with regard to an informational briefing on the fiscal 2024 GovGuam health insurance plan.

Barnes said her office has been receiving multiple inquiries from GovGuam employees and retirees on how the self-insurance model would impact existing care with established providers. The vice speaker also said she is aware of a few local providers who have indicated through social media that they will cease accepting GovGuam employees and retirees under the self-insurance model.

Nguyen said he's heard the same among his colleagues through their chat groups.

"For the big clinics, AMC, (Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic) and FHP (Health Center), we're going to wait for more details. They have to have a guaranteed on-time payment with penalty if they are late. You've got to ensure somehow that they can be trustworthy," Nguyen said, adding that most clinics don't accept Medicaid and coverage under the Medically Indigent Program because of unreliable payment.

The doctor said he felt the self-insurance model should be delayed for at least a year to allow for more discussion.

"It's not a good idea, that's my thought. Like I said, on the community chat for providers, a lot of clinics already say they're going to wait for this thing, but they most likely will opt out on GovGuam employees," Nguyen said, adding later that AMC will hold its final decision pending more information on the model.

The Adelup announcement stated that self-insurance allows the government to retain control over premiums and the claims process. While the government currently contracts with local insurance companies, those companies actually serve as brokers for large off-island insurance groups, effectively acting as third-party administrators for those carriers.

The Guam Daily Post has asked what self-insurance means for premiums in the initial term and how long it would take to build up reserves, among other inquiries to Birn, and is awaiting comment.