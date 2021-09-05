There’s $26 million available to assist Guamanians with rent and other housing-related expenses including utilities, trash collection and internet services.

The housing assistance program is part of the ERA Cycle 3, which opens Sept. 6. In this cycle, self-attestation is allowed, which will help speed up the process and prevent evictions, officials said. This cycle is part of ERA 1, which expires Sept. 30, 2022.

Bernie Gines, deputy director of Department of Administration, which is administering the program locally, said they’re trying to get the word out to get as many people to apply as possible to help as many families as possible.

ERA has provided more than 800 renters impacted by COVID-19 with funding to assist with rent, rental arrears, utilities, and utility arrears payments for up to 12 months and three additional months for some approved circumstances. Coverage is marked from March 13, 2020 - when the current pandemic-caused public health emergency started. That means families or persons in arrears could, if eligible, get assistance pay for previous months still owed going back to March 2020.

In Cycles 1 and 2, DOA received 3,000 applications, of which 1,670 were deemed eligible and 1,330 were deemed ineligible. Additionally, of those who are eligible, more than 100 are requesting continued assistance.

Gines said anyone initially denied can call and the staff will help applicants go through the application process again.

Viveca Lindlau, ERA program manager, said those who were denied had one or a combination of three issues:

• Their financial challenge wasn’t COVID-19 related.

• They’re not showing instability because they’re up-to-date on their rent/utilities.

• They don’t meet the income qualification.

Gines, during a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs on Thursday, said Cycle 3 is expanded and now also allows for:

• Utility rapid payment with utility providers - under the new guidance local grantees may provide advance and bulk payments on expected assistance to utilities.

• Other household related expenses: relation costs; security deposits; payments to secure a lease if barriers are faced by tenants, particularly those who are considered hard-to-house tenants; and past arrears at previous addresses can also be covered.

Expansion of outreach/marketing efforts are to include on-site application submissions.

“With our marketing we’re also … working on hard-to-reach areas and different communities out there,” Gines said, noting that information is being translated into different languages. “So we can entice and market the community to come and participate with the program.”

Preventing evictions

Gines said under the Biden administration, self-attestation has been discussed to help “speed up local grantees' delivery of ERA to those families in need” and prevent evictions.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is allowing local grantees to utilize self-attestations without further documentation to speed up the delivery of assistance. Gines said they’ve been using self-attestation to some degree, but with federal processes eased, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to qualify more people.

“Under the ERA program, there is a 90-day prevention of evictions, where the landlord must sign that in participating with the ERA program that they are not allowed to evict the tenants,” Gines said.

“Often times too, our staff, we get applicants calling and saying their landlord is threatening to evict them but we assure them and make contact with the landlord that once they sign their documents … there is a stay of eviction for 90 days.”

Eligibility

Eligible applicants include Guam residents who meet the following criteria:

• One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardships due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

• A household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. An eligibility chart on the DOA website shows the median income for the number of people in the household.

Income levels must be equal to or less than the levels shown:

• 1 person: $38,200.

• 2 people: $32,650.

• 3 people: $49,100.

• 4 people: $54,550.

• 5 people: $59,950.

• 6 people: $63,300.

• 7 people: $67,650.

• 8 people: $72,050.