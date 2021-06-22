The two men facing attempted murder-related charges in connection with a shooting reported in Agat in February now wait for a Superior Court of Guam judge to decide on their requests to have their case dismissed.

Defendants Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

The defense contends the evidence will show Nauta's use of force was permitted and he never should have been arrested, arguing that the Guam Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General's prosecution division failed to apply Guam's Castle Doctrine in this case.

“The government in their opposition said that they could have just (driven) away. The point that they made is incorrect,” said Nauta’s defense attorney Peter Santos. “Any attempt to retreat was thwarted by a full scale very aggressive attack with use of weapons on (Ignacio) as a driver. The so-called victim was very aggressively preventing him from retreating. Being in that scenario is when Mr. Nauta took action to protect both himself and Mr. Ignacio on the full-scale attack.”

Santos argued both defendants were ambushed.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. These are Agat boys. They do certain things a certain way down in Agat,” he said. “It’s clearly a case of the application of Castle Doctrine. Mr. Ignacio was in his car. Mr. Nauta was his passenger. As stated earlier, they had no duty to retreat. Initially, they were boxed in by another vehicle … then the attack occurs.”

“The person who uses the deadly force does not have to be within the habitable property to use that deadly force,” said Ignacio’s defense attorney Randall Cunliffe. “Mr. Ignacio in this case is the victim. He was in the vehicle that whole time. (The victim) was assaulting him and reached in to the vehicle to do that … We are entitled to the dismissal because of the Castle Doctrine.”

Multiple surveillance videos taken from the scene were played by both the defense counsel and Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown.

“We don’t believe that the Castle Doctrine applies to the simple fact that the victim did not enter the vehicle, did not try to enter the vehicle, and did not try to drag anyone out of the vehicle,” said Brown. “(The victim) poses these individuals as a threat. Mr. Ignacio and Mr. Nauta did come to where the victim was located. This was not some random meet-up. There was definitely a verbal altercation. Mr. Ignacio and Mr. Nauta brought a firearm to the victim’s location. If they wanted to make peace, then why would they bring a firearm? Mr. Ignacio leaves the vehicle with the shotgun to take a shot at (the victim). That is not Castle Doctrine. That could be self-defense, maybe.”

However, Santos argued that Castle Doctrine does apply, adding that if the court disagrees, then self-defense would be another reason to dismiss the case.

“To say that they went there looking for (the victim) is utter nonsense,” Santos said. “If they would have just let him leave, but no. “The evidence shows that they ... walked into an ambush. They took the necessary steps to protect themselves.”

Judge Cenzon took the matter under advisement and told the parties that she would issue her decision shortly.

February incident

The shooting occurred on Feb. 16 on San Francisco Street in Agat. The victim, a 34-year-old man, survived.

Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.

Nauta has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and other charges.

Ignacio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony and other charges.