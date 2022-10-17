Congressional hopefuls faced off last week, and while the tone of the sit-down conversation, dubbed "Breakfast with the Candidates" was largely cordial, it did offer voters some contrasts between the two running to be Guam's sole nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Self-determination, universal health care and the high cost of living on Guam were some key issues candidates running in both the local congressional and gubernatorial races addressed during the forum organized by the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce .

Congressional hopefuls former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democratic candidate, and Sen. James Moylan, Republican candidate, both weighed in on the island’s political status and how they would advance Guam’s efforts toward self-determination.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam is one of the few unincorporated territories in the world and, with that in mind, the GWCC asked if the candidates believed Guam “can successfully navigate into the future without formally deciding our political status."

The two congressional candidates shared similar thoughts on the importance of voting for self-determination and, to a certain extent, education being a critical focus.

But when it comes to who should participate in a nonbinding plebiscite, essentially an opinion poll on what the majority would like Guam's future political status to be, Moylan and Won Pat differ.

“First of all, I want to say we should all vote for self-determination, the federal government or the Supreme Court has decided that we cannot discriminate, and the U.S. is about democracy, we don’t want to discriminate and we don’t want to discriminate and we’re a melting pot on Guam," Moylan said, referencing federal case law that struck down a local law that restricts the vote to native inhabitants.

Moylan cited democratic principles and Guam's diverse community as reasons not to restrict voting eligibility.

“Everyone has the right to vote, that’s what democracy is about in the United States. What we need to do is focus on the education of the different levels of self-determination. I believe we do need this, we do need to vote on it and, on the federal side, we need the funding to do that," he said. "That’s where my attention will be for that purpose and all of us to vote who are eligible to vote for this purpose on Guam."

Won Pat stressed her belief that voting is an indigenous right.

“Let me be clear, Guam is a colony and the ones that were colonized are the ones who should be able to vote to decolonize, and that’s the CHamoru people,” Won Pat said.

There are three status options slated to be considered in a future plebiscite: statehood, independence and free association. Guam cannot choose to be a commonwealth like our sister islands of the Marianas, or remain status quo, according to Won Pat.

"I think it’s important that I educate the members of Congress about who we are as a people. But, yes, I agree with the senator, and I look out here and I see many of you of mixed ethnic background and you have all contributed to building Guam and making Guam a better place and the time will come for all of you to participate in the building,” Won Pat said. “Then, once a decision is made by the people, and I will be happy and proud to present any one of those statuses, whatever that is, to bring them to Congress and then come back to the island to now then present to the people and have the people frame it, design it, so that it will be workable for all people who choose to make Guam their home.”

Access to federal funds

GWCC members also wanted to know how federal funding would be made more accessible, as the legal definition of states in some Congressional legislation does not always include Guam - resulting in ineligibility and missed funding opportunities.

“One of the things I plan to do in my office at Washington is to have a grant desk. That is something I have seen all the time - that bills will go through and slip through the cracks to check on the definition of states to include Guam or to add 'states and territories' so that we can always qualify because in almost every legislation Guam can technically be included and participate in those grants," Won Pat said.

The former speaker said she intends to have a dedicated staff member to look at all existing laws and new laws introduced to include Guam.

“I am there to bring as much money as I can, grants, subsidies, you name it, so that the governor here can use it to rebuild our economy, to be able to hire people and not just menial types of jobs but highly skilled jobs that we deserve. We lost, like, for example, SRF,” she said, referring to the former U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility on Guam.

Won Pat made note of utilizing the geopolitical situation and Guam’s military value as leverage to get the island what it needs.

Moylan spoke of improving federal funding opportunities, as well, but also improving relationships with the U.S.

“We know we have to improve the relationship to better understanding, so they can understand what’s important for us here without us voicing our opinion properly and clearly, without a relationship, they won’t know, right? There are constant changes in the Congress side. There’s over 400 Congressional seats there, people change all the time, but it's important to keep that relationship going," he said. "We’ve had other delegates that have been able to do that in our past histories as well. Madeleine Bordallo was a good example of that is, too, who has been active on the Armed Forces side and has got many grants for us, too.”

Moylan’s approach to securing federal funding would focus on education and business growth.

"Anything we can to improve the education, of course, right, so there’s no objection, there’s no way we’re going to say 'don’t give us any money.' Our approach is to gain more access for the people of Guam by having the proper (funding), the (defense) funds and funds and grants. And business growth for the Women's Chamber and businesses, too," he said. "In fact, I’m hoping all folks in the Guam Women’s business chamber have contracts with this military buildup. You should be involved, your voices need to be heard, especially, the women’s voices here."

The two Congressional candidates also gave insight into how each intends to increase access to affordable health care. Uninsured and underinsured residents make up a “huge cross section" of the island’s population, according to a question posed during the forum, which also noted working class families who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to afford the cost of family health insurance, are all too common.

The GWCC asked about the strain of higher insurance costs that small business owners, nonprofit organizations and all of their employees must bear in the form of a question posed to delegate hopefuls.

"For the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce Group Health Plan, premiums have increased by 60% over the last eight years and deductible has also gone up significantly. As a congressional delegate, what can you do to improve access to affordable health care for those that don’t qualify for Medicaid or employer-subsidized health care plans?” the forum moderator asked.

Moylan turned to his experience as a health insurance agent to navigate a plan toward affordable health care.

“I sold insurance to the government of Guam through the family business. Health care is an important thing, we recognize small companies that don’t have the amount of employees to have access to health care. It’s very difficult to do such things," Moylan said. "Health care insurance is based on bundling, it's based on larger groups, less claims, ... but we must have a balance for that. There’s no way that we can neglect anyone’s health on our island. It puts a burden on our government, it puts a high stress on the Guam Memorial Hospital and our hospitals here on the island. I will be looking for ways to fund health insurance for folks who are not eligible, to include that on Guam. This is a nationwide problem, health insurance is especially needed for young mothers.”

Won Pat turned to universal health care as a solution.

“I want to make sure I support my colleagues to keep the 'Obamacare' on. Secondly, I’d like to thank the governor for bringing in her health czar because we’ve been talking about this for many years is to have universal health care and that should be able to help all individuals who cannot afford insurance, health insurance, which will be inclusive of not just the government employees, but the private sector, as well,” she said. “And if it needs to be subsidized in, that’s exactly what I would do, as well.”

Incumbent team

Congressional candidates weren’t the only ones in the spotlight. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio had the opportunity to lay out their plan to address the rising cost of living on Guam, if reelected.

Their Republican challengers declined the invitation to participate in the forum.

“So, the rising cost of living, I think when we look at it, ... as to why that is happening, and we need to control what we can control and so, here in Guam, I think the cost of supplies is very, very evident. And what we have done is we have worked with the Port Authority (of Guam) and we have provided them with some funding so that they will not increase tariffs in two years. And that would help, maybe, with the cost of goods. But when you look at cost of living, the biggest things are food and energy," Leon Guerrero said.

With food and fuel being high contributors to a family's expenses, the governor mentioned her administration's efforts to support local agriculture.

"We've worked very closely with the Department of Agriculture. We've worked very closely with the Guam Farmers Association, and we're pushing money and investments into there for them to beef up their local products. We are also looking very closely to establish aquaculture, so that now we can have a source of fish and food sustainability,” she said.