Self-determination, minimum wage tackled in UOG forum

Nine more senatorial candidates answered questions asked by members of the University of Guam Political Science Student Association during the second day of a three-day forum held at UOG's main lecture hall.

In the seventh annual senatorial forum put on by the UOG student-run group, legislative hopefuls voiced their opinions on topics and issues as they are vying to be elected to one of the 15 seats in the 37th Guam Legislature, which will be decided during the Nov. 8 general election.

The first question posed by students asked the candidates, if elected, what their first bills would be. Current Republican Sen. Christopher Duenas and former Guam Police Department chief and Democratic candidate Fred Bordallo said they would seek to address public safety concerns.

"My first bill that I would be introducing is going to set up the multiagency unified law enforcement task force," said Duenas, before explaining the task force would "get all hands on deck" in addressing the apparent rise in crime and increasing prevalence of drugs on the street.

Bordallo similarly said he wants to "strengthen volunteer law enforcement" in the Port Authority of Guam and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

"They do not have a reserve component. I'm going to be focusing on introducing legislation to establish a reserve component for both of these agencies. I'm also going to integrate that by reaching out to the (National) Guard and Reserve for members who don't have any jobs who are interested in law enforcement, so we can get veterans jobs in playing that role in keeping our island safe," Bordallo said.

Republican candidate Ian Catling said he is looking at introducing a bill to keep people on island, as opposed to them leaving for greater opportunities.

"We need to keep our people here on island. We are our greatest resource, so the local incentive package would involve four-day work weeks, establishing the change in our threshold for senior citizens' fixed income, so they can receive federal or local assistance," said Catling, who spoke from a background with degrees in philosophy and history.

Self-determination

With the United States Supreme Court declining in recent weeks to reconsider the Insular Cases, and not allowing residents of territories such as Guam to have certain legal protections enjoyed by residents of the 50 states, the UOG student group asked candidates how they would approach self-determination if elected.

The youngest of all candidates running for senator, Roy Quinata, answered "we need to educate ourselves on decolonization."

"I do understand that we do have people that have contributed to our island and our environment and our people's success. But, honestly, we just need to be at the table instead of on the table," Quinata said regarding Guam not holding a political status vote for decades.

Sen. Sabina Perez described self-determination as a "tough issue" that can be addressed by looking at other island communities' efforts going through the same thing. She also said it's important to look at what these islands can do now.

"Self-determination in a different aspect is something I think needs to be done right now. Decolonization is a process of picking your political status or living, (while) self-determination is developing a community that you would like to see," Perez said before explaining it's an approach the island can start "partaking in today."

Democratic candidate Angela Santos, however, said she thought of self-determination as a collective effort by everyone on the island.

"It doesn't matter what your race is, what your nationality is: if you call Guam home, it is our home. As long as all of us up here, your potential leaders, are on the same page with this issue on our island, man, my heart is happy," said Santos, who encouraged those present to participate in the education process over the issue.

"Please, please, please, put fabot, talk to your aunties, talk to your grandmas ... about the injustices that happened to them and how they would like for you, at least, to get that seed planted in you so you can plant it in others," Santos added.

Minimum wage

Another question tossed out by the UOG PSSA and fielded by the candidates related to a rise in minimum wage, whether candidates supported it or not, and how would they ensure employees are not negatively impacted.

Former senator and Republican candidate Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron answered that she did not support the increase in minimum wage because of the effect it will have on businesses.

"You have to look at what it's going to do, the effect it's going to cause. It'll end up costing more for goods because the cost will be passed on to the cost of items you purchased - so I don't really support increasing minimum wage because it will have a reverse effect on small businesses," said Taijeron, who added that businesses won't be able to afford a higher minimum wage.

"It could cause business to reduce jobs or close down," Taijeron added.

Current Sen. Frank Blas Jr., a Republican candidate, instead of saying whether he supported an increase in minimum wage, said he thought it would be best to focus on the quality of service.

"One of the things that you'll find when you go through life is the quality of service you provide - it then incentivizes and provides a reason for a higher pay," said Blas, who emphasized the importance of work experience before "demanding" higher wages.

Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, a Republican candidate and former senator, spoke from her personal experience and proposed ensuring financial literacy is taught to address the minimum wage topic.

"Very, very early on, I learned on my own financial literacy skills. Early on I was working hard and I saved because I learned minimum wage was not going to be able to work for me. So, I think financial literacy is something we all need to work on so there is that reality check that the minimum wage is not enough," Young said.

Other topics discussed at the forum included incentives to retain teachers, new economic assistance in light of the lack of tourism because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring university students can find gainful employment.

The third day of the forum was held Thursday with candidates Speaker Therese Telraje, Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Dwayne Thomas San Nicolas, MiChelle Hope Taitano, Jesse Lujan and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague participating.