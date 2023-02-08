'Selfish acts': Duenas critical of raises announced by governor

Sen. Chris Duenas has introduced two bills to "address the selfish acts" of the governor in her approval of a 22% increase in the pay structure for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan.

One measure, Bill 31-37, named, "An act to end the governor's cart before the horse approach to pay raises and restore the Legislature's power of the purse," requires that no salary adjustment can be paid out unless it is included in annual budget laws.

The other, Bill 32-37, appropriates $30 million to the Guam Department of Education for school infrastructure and maintenance.

Duenas, in a press release, referenced recent news stories on the dilapidated state of schools and how pay raises to teachers and administrators in 2022 utilized American Rescue Plan funds initially intended for capital improvements for the Guam Department of Education.

Bill 32 is intended to restore the ARP moneys spent on the raises with local funds. The measure's intent states projected excess fiscal year 2023 general fund revenues would be better spent on schools than on government salaries.

"Investing heavily into pay raises before making major reforms is a mistake," Duenas stated in the release.

The Republican lawmaker said pay adjustments for government employees should "always" be considered.

"But, at what cost does this 22% pay raise cost us, our people? Government employees' children attend our public schools, seek care at our public hospital and require the same government services to provide for an island that is clean, safe and healthy. This is why I introduced two bills to help navigate this process," Duenas added.

Raise concern

The educator pay raises last fiscal year were implemented outside of the parameters set by the Legislature in the fiscal year 2022 budget act, which required implementation to be on June 30, 2023, unless disapproved.

Despite concerns about the implementation from certain senators, including Duenas, the Educator Pay Plan and its updated pay adjustments were adopted into the fiscal year 2023 budget law, along with changes to account for pay increases, ensuring that the pay raises would carry on into this fiscal year and forward.

GDOE officials told lawmakers last year that capital improvement projects would be addressed despite the reprogramming of ARP funds, however.

The educator pay raises had been the latest in a series of updates to government pay plans pursued by the governor's administration.

On Jan. 31, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved a 22% increase to the Government of Guam General Pay Plan pay structure, as recommended by the Department of Administration.

The GPP adjustment is intended to help bring pay and associated compensation "closer to alignment with market data" and to help address the internal equity disparity that exists with autonomous agencies, according to DOA's recommendations.

In order to fund the adjustments in the current fiscal year, Leon Guerrero has submitted legislation appropriating $16 million from the government's general fund. According to the bill, the raises are intended to go into effect April 1.