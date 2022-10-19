An informational seminar about substance abuse in the workplace will be held by the Guam Chamber of Commerce Small Business Focus and Development Committee.

Attendees will learn more about how to recognize the most common drugs used on the island and what to look for in people under the influence, the chamber stated in a press release.

The event is part of a series of seminars designed to educate the business community on workplace drug use and impairment, suggest preventive measures and present potential solutions for this important issue.

The discussion will feature Ken Bowman, federal Drug Enforcement Administration resident agent in charge, who will talk about how to spot drug usage in the workplace across all Guam industries.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Seating for the meeting is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Prior to the event, members and nonmembers must sign up and prepay their reservations. The cost of admission for the event is $30 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

Registrants who RSVP and do not attend will be billed full price, unless a cancellation is made in writing by 2 p.m. Oct. 20, the chamber said in the release.

The seminar will be conducted from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Guam Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in Hagåtña.